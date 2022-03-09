Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 903.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

JBT opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

