Millennium Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

