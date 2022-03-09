Millennium Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 4,542.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.27.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

