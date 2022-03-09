Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.51 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 91,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,930 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,082. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

