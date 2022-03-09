Millennium Management LLC Sells 60,570 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 119,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.96, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

