Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get XPEL alerts:

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $1,083,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,800 shares of company stock worth $17,322,920 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.