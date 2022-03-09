Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

