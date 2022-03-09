Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

