Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $172.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $83.20 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $200.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

