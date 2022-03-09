Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $9.24 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $915,920.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.81 or 0.00056657 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.53 or 0.06439965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,990.82 or 0.99913681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041031 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 387,893 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.