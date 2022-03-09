Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £99,051.56 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 210,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £99,051.56 ($129,784.54).

On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($54,258.65).

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 46.45 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

