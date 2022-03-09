Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Steven J. Orlando Sells 591 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $308.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.35 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

