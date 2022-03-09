Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Volume Tops $34,039.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $34,039.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.65 or 0.00451636 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

