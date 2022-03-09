MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $834,640.61 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $834,640.61 and $1,512.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00097412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,332,318 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

