MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $362.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $626.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.48. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

