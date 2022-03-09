MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.33.

MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

