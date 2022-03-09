Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

