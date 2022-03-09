Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $21.14.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.