Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

