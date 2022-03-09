Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 6,108 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

