Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

