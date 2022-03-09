Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.