Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of FXE stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $100.67 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.