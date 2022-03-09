Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novavax by 11.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 56.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novavax by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

