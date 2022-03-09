Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.
EBIZ opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.59.
