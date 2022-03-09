Morgan Stanley Acquires 180,789 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 442,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 485.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 157,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

