Morgan Stanley Cuts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $22.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.58 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.99 ($17.38). The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,118. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,099,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.