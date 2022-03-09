Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.