Morgan Stanley Purchases 20,932 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.