Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,202.50 ($15.76) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75). The company has a market capitalization of £11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,357.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,353.71.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

