Morgan Stanley Sells 1,824 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,141 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,808. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.