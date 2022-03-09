Morgan Stanley Sells 261,675 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Methanex were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

