MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $890.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
