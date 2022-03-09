Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.