Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 252,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 412,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,733. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

