Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 77,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,730. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

