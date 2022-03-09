Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 7,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $70.47.

