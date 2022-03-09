Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,226,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.19. 53,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,239. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $306.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.86.

