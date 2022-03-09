MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

