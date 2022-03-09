M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

