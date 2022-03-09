Myles B. Mccormick Acquires 10,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
