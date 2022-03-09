Myles B. Mccormick Acquires 10,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

