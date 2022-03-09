Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $159.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.33, but opened at $150.57. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $150.94, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.