NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NanoXplore stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

NNXPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

