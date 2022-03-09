National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

