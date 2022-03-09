National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

ARE opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$967.69 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.10%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.