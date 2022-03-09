National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 13.4% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 2,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

