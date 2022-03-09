National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 13.4% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 2,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
