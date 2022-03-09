National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $207.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $755.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.