NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.07

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 230723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

