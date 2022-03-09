Needham & Company LLC Trims Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Target Price to $9.00

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.81.
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
