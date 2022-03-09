Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.