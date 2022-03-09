Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.31

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $18.43. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 159,525 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
