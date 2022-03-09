New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.
NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
