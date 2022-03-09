New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,661,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.